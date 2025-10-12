Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 67.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,362 shares during the quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $249.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

