Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Lifted by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Netflix were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Netflix by 60.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,210.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,168.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

