1858 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $337.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

