150 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Purchased by AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC

AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $518.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,210.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,168.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.