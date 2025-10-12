Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 1,700 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $175.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average of $140.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.82, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.