Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $321.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.25. The company has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.