AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $25.85 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

