PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.36 and its 200 day moving average is $242.89.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $14,571,228.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 628,039,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,043,750,483.67. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,499,001 shares of company stock valued at $602,845,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.