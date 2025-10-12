Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 95 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of PEP opened at $150.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

