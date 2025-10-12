Wealth Advisory Team LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Wealth Advisory Team LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wealth Advisory Team LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after buying an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.4%

SCHG opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

