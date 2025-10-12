1858 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 554 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $172,139,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,655.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $524.95 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.94. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

