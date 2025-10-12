Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $524.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.68 and its 200 day moving average is $447.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

