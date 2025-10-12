AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 0.6% of AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 692,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $291.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $307.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.44 and its 200 day moving average is $247.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

