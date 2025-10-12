Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $556.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $503.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

