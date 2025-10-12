Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

