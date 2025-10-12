Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,588 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 210.1% during the second quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 155,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105,360 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $983,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $281.08 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $307.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

