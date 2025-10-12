Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Netflix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Netflix by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,168.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

