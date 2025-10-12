Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.54. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

