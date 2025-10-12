Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $489,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 180.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 114,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 73,417 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

