Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,762 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

