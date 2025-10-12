Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

