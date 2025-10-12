Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

Home Depot stock opened at $375.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

