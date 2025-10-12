OFI Invest Asset Management Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

