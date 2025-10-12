Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,777,000 after purchasing an additional 268,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,217,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $137.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

