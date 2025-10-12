Wealth Advisory Team LLC Invests $6.76 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Wealth Advisory Team LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Wealth Advisory Team LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Croban purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

