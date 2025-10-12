Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $278.09 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.68. The company has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

