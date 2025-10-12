Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 243,295 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 243,295 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.09.

UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.21 and a 200-day moving average of $349.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

