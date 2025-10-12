Hassell Wealth Management LLC Buys 349 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.