Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Increased by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.5% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in Netflix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,168.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.