Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Acquires 45,118 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 136.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 92,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

