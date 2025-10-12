Libra Wealth LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $218,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.3% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price target (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $518.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,168.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

