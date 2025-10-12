Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Position Decreased by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $212.59 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

