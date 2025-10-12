Brightwater Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Brightwater Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MDT opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.