Conning Inc. Purchases 1,033 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $833.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $742.42 and its 200 day moving average is $765.94. The company has a market cap of $788.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

