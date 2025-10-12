GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 200.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.4%

PLTR stock opened at $175.44 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

