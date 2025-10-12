Advocate Group LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,991 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2,723.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,183 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $391,788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 546.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,297,000 after buying an additional 712,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,951,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $491.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $511.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

