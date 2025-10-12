Alpha Financial Partners LLC Buys 343 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average of $180.41. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

