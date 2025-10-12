Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.00. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

