Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.37 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

