561 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Acquired by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $505.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.13.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

