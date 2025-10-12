R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of VGT opened at $736.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $717.25 and a 200-day moving average of $643.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $771.58.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
