R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of VGT opened at $736.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $717.25 and a 200-day moving average of $643.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $771.58.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.