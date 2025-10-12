SPC Financial Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.68 and its 200 day moving average is $258.77. The company has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,834,236.40. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,634,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

