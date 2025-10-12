JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 144.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $202.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day moving average is $202.27. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC set a $218.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

