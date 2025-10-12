Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $524.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.68 and its 200 day moving average is $447.94. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

