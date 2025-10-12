SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 753 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.94 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

