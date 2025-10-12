Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 159,982 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.25. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

