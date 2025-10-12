Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,007 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

