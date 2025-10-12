Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,968 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $321.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

