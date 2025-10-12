AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 114,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 73,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

