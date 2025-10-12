Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes $304,000 Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.91.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.38. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

